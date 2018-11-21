India's own Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar can't emphasise enough on sports being a part of school curriculum and says that it has some holistic life lessons for children.

"It (sports) doesn't recognise the colour of skin, know your bank balance, or differentiate between a boy or girl. It doesn't discriminate. That is best for children. It helps in the overall development," he said.

Tendulkar was in the capital city to mark World Children's Day. It was there that at an event, the UNICEF brand ambassador said he wished sports to be a part of subjects in schools.

"I realised early that when we had anything do to with sports, I felt excited. It was a stress buster from school. I loved playing TT, hockey, football. The number of lessons that I learnt on the field, I have implemented them off it," he added.

What are the primary lessons it can teach children? "Equal opportunity to both boys and girls, encouraging kids to take up sports and give importance to Hygiene and sanitation," he answers.

The impact of sports in building better concentration, improving health and enhancing confidence have been acknowledged long back.

Are the policymakers listening?