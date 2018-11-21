image
Wednesday, November 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sachin Tendulkar can't emphasise enough on sports being a part of school curriculum

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar can't emphasise enough on sports being a part of school curriculum

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 21 2018, 6.15 pm
back
cricketSachin TendulkarSchool SyllabussportsUNICEFWorld Children's Day
nextDarren Lehmann on ball tampering meeting: It’s all rubbish
ALSO READ

Sachin Tendulkar has the perfect throwback Thursday update for us

Virender Sehwag: Virat Kohli will break all records except this one held by Sachin Tendulkar

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: It’s raining birthday wishes for run machine!