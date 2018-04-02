Sachin Tendulkar donates his entire Rajya Sabha salary to PM’s Relief Fund

Cricket legend and Rajya Sabha MP, Sachin Tendulkar donated his entire salary and allowances he earned over his six-year term in the Parliament to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. As a Rajya Sabha MP, Sachin had earned almost Rs 90 lakh in salaries and other monthly allowances. The donation was revealed after the Prime Minister’s Office put out a letter of acknowledgement thanking Tendulkar for his gesture.

"Prime Minister acknowledges this thoughtful gesture and conveys his gratitude. These contributions will be of immense help in providing assistance to the persons in distress," said the letter released by the PMO.

Tendulkar has often been criticized for his attendance record in the Parliament. Actress Rekha too drew criticism for her low attendance. According to a Times Now report, Tendulkar attended 23 of the 348 days since his nomination in 2012, and Rekha attended 18.

Sachin was often trolled for his poor attendance at the Rajya Sabha. The former cricketer defended himself saying that his brother’s ill health forced him to skip sessions.

According to data released by his office, Tendulkar claims to have sanctioned 185 projects across the country. The projects include educational development, building and renovating classrooms. This amounts to Rs 7.4 crore out of his Rs 30 allocation.

According to reports, Tendulkar has also adopted two villages under the Sansad Gram Adarsh Gram Yojana Scheme - Puttam Raju Kandriga in Andhra Pradesh and Donja in Maharashtra.