Nilofar Shaikh June 03 2019, 7.04 pm June 03 2019, 7.04 pm

The former captain of the Indian cricket team, Sachin Tendulkar, revealed how a long phone conversation with West Indies batting icon, Vivian Richards, changed his retirement decision in 2007. The Indian cricket team was having a really tough time during the 2007 World Cup, after its defeat by small teams like Bangladesh and Srilanka. As Indians are super crazy about cricket, accepting defeat has never been easy to the people. The 2007 World Cup received no less criticism after the team was ousted from the game.

The greatest batsman in the history of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, could not bring home the Cup. He roughly managed to score 64 runs in 3 matches. After that, he lost all hope and decided to quit playing and step away from cricket. In a recent interview, he said, “I felt that was it. At that stage, a lot of things happening around Indian cricket were not at all healthy. We needed some changes and I felt if those changes did not happen then I was going to quit cricket. I was almost 90 per cent sure of quitting cricket. But my brother told me in 2011 there is World Cup final in Mumbai, can you imagine holding that beautiful trophy in your hand?”

“After that, I went away to my farmhouse and that is when I got a call from Sir Viv, saying I know there is plenty of cricket left in you. We had a conversation for about 45 minutes and that was so heartwarming because when your batting hero calls you it means a lot. That was the moment things changed for me and from that moment onwards I also performed much much better,” Tendulkar added.