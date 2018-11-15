Sachin Tendulkar has the perfect throwback Thursday update for us

He may have been rejected by bowling legend Dennis Lillee's MRF Pace Foundation in 1987 but that didn't stop a very young but enthusiastic Sachin Tendulkar from living his dream of representing India at the world stage with his cricketing abilities. On November 1989 Sachin Ramakant Tendulkar made his Test cricket debut against archrivals Pakistan scoring 15 runs. It was hardly a score to write home about but Tendulkar would go on to become one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the sport. Ton-dulkar has now shared some great pictures from that first test that ended in a draw.

He may have scored only 15 runs but Tendulkar played a huge part in the bowling department as well. 15 runs in 4 overs is not a bad stat for any debutant and Tendulkar later became the only player in World cricket to have scored not just 11000 runs in Test but also take 40 wickets.