Sachin Tendulkar pulls an Oxford again, refutes an honorary doctorate

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar enjoys a rich fan following. He is regarded as one of the greatest Indian batsmen of all times and looking at his high list of achievements, Jadavpur University had decided to bestow him with an honorary doctorate. However, he politely turned it down.

He was to be conferred with the Doctorate of Literature by the Jadavpur University on December 24 at their 63rd Annual Convocation. While speaking to the press, Suranjan Das, Jadavpur University, Vice Chancellor said, “We had decided to confer the honorary D. Lit to Mr Sachin Tendulkar. We approached him but recently he has sent us a mail mentioning that he will not be able to accept the honour citing Nitigoto (ethical) reasons.”

He added, “He mentioned that he don’t accept such honour from any university. He even refused to accept a similar honour from Oxford University. He actually meant that since he hasn’t earned it, it would not be right for him to accept the D. Lit.” The Governor of West Bengal, Keshari Nath Tripathi has been informed about the developments by the officials of the university.

Now, it has been decided that the D.Lit would be conferred on five-time World Amateur Boxing Champion, Mary Kom. She is the first Indian woman boxer to earn a Gold medal at the Asian Games of 2014 and she’s also the first Indian woman boxer to bag a gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018.