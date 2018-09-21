image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Sachin Tendulkar pulls an Oxford again, refutes an honorary doctorate

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar pulls an Oxford again, refutes an honorary doctorate

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 21 2018, 3.34 pm
back
cricketJadavpur UniversityMaster blasterOxfordSachin Tendulkarsports
nextSunil Gavaskar behaves like a boss, DK and Fakhar need to get it right
ALSO READ

Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates

#BreakTheBeard challenge: Cricket stars get a makeover

Kuldeep Yadav spins his web breaks three records in one day