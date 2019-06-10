Ranjini Maitra June 10 2019, 6.47 pm June 10 2019, 6.47 pm

For everyone who grew up watching Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and their dreamy Indian cricket squad playing, Monday was emotional. After an elaborate career in international cricket for nearly two decades, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement through a press conference. "My career started in 2000 and it has been 19 years. I was confused with my career and how I would end it. I would have been satisfied if I could have played more games in IPL 2019 would have been happy to leave the sport with that. But you don’t get everything in life. I had decided last year that this IPL would be my last and I’ll give it my best show," he said,

Great achievers touch so many hearts! Yuvi, whose winning battle with cancer inspired thousands to fight the odds, caused people from all walks of life to celebrate his illustrious cricketing career. One of them is Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin took to Twitter to send out a heartfelt note to Yuvi, calling him a 'true champ'.

What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi. You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for 🇮🇳 Cricket.🙌 pic.twitter.com/J9YlPs87fv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2019

In these 19 years, Yuvi's career hit a rough patch a number of times. Sachin was always there to help him. Prior to the 2015 World Cup, when the batsman put up a poor performance in T20 World Cup 2014, many were in favour of him being dropped from the WC team. Like a true senior, though, Sachin had his faith intact.

"Yuvi, one off day cannot undermine your tremendous contribution in many sweet memories over the years. You may be down today but you are far from being out. I want you to know that there are many like me in India and across the world, who keenly look forward to you being a part of the campaign to defend the ODI World Cup title in 2015," he wrote on Facebook.

As another World Cup continues, here's an indispensable part of the men in blues bidding adieu to the game, and the greatest Cricket legend keeps cheering for him...