Sachin Tendulkar reveals how he broke the ice with a shy Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag came as a nightmare to all the bowlers across the globe. The all-rounder who had the ability to take the score from zero to fifty in just a matter of few balls is now a man who inspires many with his words. But he was not always like this. Sehwag’s former opening partner Sachin Tendulkar recently revealed in an interview that Sehwag used to be an extremely shy person while describing his first meeting with him.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are considered to be modern day Cricket’s best opening pair. But Sachin revealed in an interview that Sehwag hardly spoke to him when they first met back in 1999.

Sachin said,” I remember when Viru first joined the team, he would not talk to me. Then I thought this can’t work, we need to talk to each other and if we are batting together I need to make him comfortable”

Sachin then took efforts and tried spending time with Sehwag. Sachin revealed how the two bonded over food. “So I told him let’s go get have some food. Before going, I asked him what he liked. He said ‘Paaji, I am a vegetarian’. When I asked why, he revealed that he had been told at home that eating chicken makes you fat,”

Sehwag made his debut in the year 1999 and by then, Sachin had already made his mark in the world cricket. So meeting Sachin was a big deal for a newbie Sehwag who idolized the cricketer for his achievements. Sehwag described his first meeting with Sachin, “When I first met him, he just shook my hand and moved on. I thought to myself that I idolise this person and he just shook my hand and walked away.”

Sachin and Sehwag’s pair has amassed 3919 runs in 93 ODI innings that they played together and is the third best ODI pair in the history of Cricket. ​