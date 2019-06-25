Antara Kashyap June 25 2019, 5.05 pm June 25 2019, 5.05 pm

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is not the one to be let down by internet trolls. The legendary cricketer was the victim of a massive internet trolling after he commented on MS Dhoni's performance in the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match. The actor had said that Dhoni showed a lack of 'good intent' during the match, which triggered MS Dhoni's fans to retaliate against him. However, a new video has emerged that shows that the cricketer is actually enjoying his stay in the UK. The video showed Tendulkar playing a game of golf and winning the match.

Businessman Amit Bhatia took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of the cricketer winning a golf match and rolling on the ground with happiness. Tendulkar is also heard screaming that he can't believe that he won the match. He talked about having no regrets because he lost to Sachin, who was his hero. He also said that Sachin's reaction to winning was awesome. He shared a picture of the two of them at the golf course.

Check out the video below: