Soheib Ahsan June 14 2019, 6.02 pm June 14 2019, 6.02 pm

Sachin Tendulkar is a man of many wonders. He’s best known for being the world's leading run-scorer in tests and one-day internationals with more than 34,000 runs and 100 centuries. In 1999 he was awarded the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, which is the second highest civilian award of the country. His wonders do not end there. He is also a very humble, respectful and down to earth person. Nevertheless, this does not mean that he would tolerate deceit without any consequences. Australian bat manufacturer, ‘Spartan Sports International’ found this out the hard way after Sachin Tendulkar sued him for approximately Rs 14 crore in royalties.

In a Federal Court, Sachin Tendulkar claimed that Sydney based Spartan Sports International in 2016 agreed to pay him approximately Rs 7 crore a year in exchange for using his image, logo and promotional services for the selling of their products under the banner of 'Sachin by Spartan'. According to reports, Sachin Tendulkar began to promote their products at promotional events in London and Mumbai. But by September 2018, Spartan had not made a single payment to the cricketer. Nevertheless, Sachin Tendulkar is a patient man which is why he at first made a formal request for the payment that he was owed. When he did not receive a response he requested them to stop using his name and identity for the sale of their products but this request similar to the previous one received no response and was ignored by the organization. This left the cricketer with no other option but to file a civil claim accusing the Australian company of misleading conduct, suggesting official endorsement while breaching a contract.