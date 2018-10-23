Sachin Tendulkar takes his guard on the mountains of Bhutan

Sachin Tendulkar loves to play cricket. The legendary sportsman thinks that the only thing better than playing the game is to play it in the mountains. Sachin has been quite busy with a number of field activities following his retirement. Recently he was in Bhutan for UNICEF’s Hand Washing Initiative, in the capacity of an ambassador. While in the country, he took some time out to interact with some of the cricketers in Bhutan.

The only thing better than playing cricket, is playing cricket in the mountains.. Enjoyed being back on the pitch with Bhutan’s Cricket Team. Wishing them all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/8QCm0HppgO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2018

Tendulkar was elected as the ambassador for UNICEF’s South Asia operations in 2013. Since then, he had been busy promoting hygiene and sanitation among the communities around that region, as per a report on Times of India.

Had a great time playing football with these cute little kids in Bhutan. After the game, we washed our hands with soap to demonstrate that playing is important but what’s even more important is to wash our hands after any activity, especially before eating food. #IWashMyHands pic.twitter.com/SI5WNobzHq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 22, 2018

According to the report, Sachin met with Bhutan’s interim prime minister Dasho Tshering Wangchuk during his visit. He had also visited a government school and engaged in playing sports with the local children. He also explained the importance of staying clean and washing hands.

This morning, UNICEF Ambassador and cricket legend #SachinTendulkar met with the Interim Prime Minister of Bhutan for an inspiring talk about young people in Bhutan! @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/3pXTmfZ7dd — UNICEF South Asia (@UNICEFROSA) October 22, 2018

He had tweeted that he enjoyed spending time with the children and emphasised the importance of washing one’s hands after any activity, especially before eating anything. Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for years. Besides the awareness mission, he was also involved in polio awareness campaigns.