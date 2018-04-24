Sachin Tendulkar turns 45: These two men share their birthday with the god of cricket

Many Indians dreamt of wearing the coveted blue jersey, brandish a bat and take guard in front of the stumps as the likes of Wasim Akram and Brett Lee rained fire at them with the red cherry. Sachin Tendulkar wanted it as well, but unlike many of us, he went ahead and achieved his dreams. As we celebrate the 45th birthday of the Little Master, let’s take some time to look back at the man’s illustrious career spanning 24 years.

After his debut in international cricket at the age of 16, Sachin played 200 Test matches, scored 100 centuries and also has a double ton in ODI cricket. Sachin had once scored an unbeaten 326 while he was still a schoolboy. At 14, he was picked for the Ranji Trophy team for Bombay and Sachin scored his maiden ton. It made him the first Indian to score a hundred in his debut at first-class cricket. This was soon followed by his call to the national side.

In 1990, Sachin blasted his maiden Test century against England at Old Trafford. By the time he turned 25, he already had 16 Test 100s under his belt. By 2000, Sachin had 50 international centuries.

Sachin was awarded captaincy in 1996, succeeding Mohammed Azharuddin. However, the Master couldn’t cope up with his game and later relinquished it.

In 2013, Tendulkar announced his retirement from cricket, after playing his 200th match against the West Indies at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. By then Sachin had over 34,000 runs to his name. On his birthday, fans all over the planet sent the player their best wishes.

But April 24 also happens to be the birthday of Aussie pacer Damien Fleming and actor Varun Dhawan. To celebrate his birthday, cricket.com.au posted a cheeky video of him dismissing Tendulkar. Needless to say, Sachin’s fans didn’t take this lightly. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, is hard at work for his next film Kalank but plans to play cricket on the sets if he gets time.

We wish the three men, a very Happy Birthday!