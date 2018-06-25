Sachin Tendulkar tweets a major gaffe and it's not funny

Sachin Tendulkar is the biggest name in Indian cricket. In fact, he is a legend. But even legends make mistakes, be it on the field or off. Sample this: India’s hockey team beat the Argentine side 2-1, to win their second successive match at the Champions trophy on June 24. It was Sardar Singh’s 300th match for the country and Sachin tweeted out a tribute to the Indian hockey mainstay. But there’s one hitch. Sachin shared a picture of Mandeep Singh instead of Sardar Singh. Even better? Many of Sachin’s fans didn’t notice it as well!

A glaring mistake like that, and people overlooking it, is alarming. Cricket is undoubtedly the biggest sport in India, but other sports are important as well. If we are to see our country develop in sports such as hockey, football, chess or others, mistakes such as these should be rectified. Think about it, how would anyone like it if Sachin’s achievements were like these:

Not so funny now is it?

Btw, this is Sardar Singh.

India started off their campaign of the Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy with a bang, beating Pakistan by a decisive lead of 4-0. India will next face Australia on June 27, and then face Belgium on June 28 and Netherlands on June 30. The final match will be held on July 1.