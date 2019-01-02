Sachin Tendulkar's coach Ramakant Achrekar passes away at 86

Decades back, one day, a school kid was asked by his coach to play for the B' team but the kid chose to stay in the gallery and clap for his friends. After a few days, the coach and the student encountered themselves again. The coach asked the kid how much run had he scored. He confessed he was not playing at all. There came a big slap. If not for the slap, would Sachin Tendulkar ever become the legend that he is today? Guess no. And the coach? Ramakant Achrekar.

The architect behind Sachin's monumental cricket career passed away at the age of 86, on Wednesday evening. "He (Archrekar Sir) is no more with us. He passed away this evening," a family member told PTI. Achrekar was reportedly suffering from age-related issues. The official Twitter handle of the BCCI took to Twitter to mourn the loss. Behind the success of numerous international cricketers, Achrekar has also been conferred the Dronacharya honour.

Achrekar, who began playing in 1943, had played only one first-class cricket match for the Moin-ud-Dowla tournament against Hyderabad. His career as a player was definitely not as illustrious as his career as a coach. But he was devoted to uplifting the standard of Indian cricket. Apart from Tendulkar, Acharekar has coached eminent Indian cricketers such as Ajit Agarkar, Chandrakant Pandit, Vinod Kambli & Pravin Amre. He also founded the Kamath Memorial Cricket Club at Mumbai's Shivaji Park which is now run by his daughter Kalpana Murkar and son-in-law Deepak Murkar.