Sachin Tendulkars daughter Sara stalked by mentally deranged man

A 32-year-old man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara. He has been accused of making several calls and passing lecherous messages to Sara. The person, identified as Debkumar Maity is reportedly a mentally deranged man from West Bengal.

According to reports, a special team of Mumbai police picked up Maity from Mahishadal on Sunday. The accused is a school dropout and is unemployed. Maity called Tendulkar's residence number more than 20 times and even threatened to abduct his daughter. The family members of the accused claimed that he was mentally ill for years and has often tortured his parents. Police are investigating as to how he managed to get a hold of their resident numbers. A medical team too has been assigned to look into his mental condition.

"I saw her on TV sitting at the pavilion during a match and fell in love... I want to marry her. I fetched the landline number of Tendulkar and have called on it some 20 times... Have never seen her in person," Debkumar Maity told police, as per reports by India Today.

Police have recovered a diary from his house where Debkumar had scribbled Sachin Tendulkar's daughter's name proclaiming her as his wife. Sara Tendulkar had lodged a complaint against the stalker at the Bandra police station. He is likely to be produced before Haldia court later today and will be then taken to Mumbai on transit remand