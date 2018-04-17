Sachin Tendulkar's midnight rendezvous makes him play roadside cricket

You can take a cricketer out of cricket but never cricket out of the cricketer. This seems to be case with ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The star player nicknamed God of Cricket was seen playing the game on the Mumbai roads. A video shared by his former teammate Vinod Kambli showed Sachin blissfully swing his bat with a plastic divider as his wicket.

@sachin_rt. Master Blaster good to See you enjoying like Old times 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/9I96AcfKfG — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 16, 2018

The young men Sachin is seen swinging his bat with look ecstatic as ever at being able to play with him. Another longer video shared by fans of the star player shows him getting out of his car and asking the roadside players to let him join the game. After a few handshakes and greetings, he takes over the bat and shows exactly why he is worshipped on field. It is not known when Sachin went on this midnight rendezvous in Mumbai or where it took place in the city but it sure has delighted his fans who have been sorely missing him in action.

Sachin made the best of his clandestine roadside match as cars passing by were slow to realize that the man playing gully cricket was none other than the Master Blaster himself. The thin crowd allowed him to bat away to full glory.

Sachin announced his retirement from ODIs in December 2012 and from Twenty20 cricket in October 2013. He is currently the team icon of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2018 season. Despite the retirement announcements he is far from giving up the game it seems.