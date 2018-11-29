Sachin Tendulkar’s Rajasthan trip has a special guest appearance

Sachin Tendulkar is pretty active on social media. Unlike many of his colleagues, Sachin updates his followers about what he’s doing and where he is. Currently, the Master Blaster is in Rajasthan with his family in a trip that is bound to give you vacation goals. Sachin and family took up a safari tour in Rajasthan and spotted what everyone watches on National Geographic: a leopard out in the wild.

Sachin looks like a ‘dude’ out with his college buddies in the above pic. The leather cap just adds to the chilled out avatar. A few days back, the former India batsman shared a short video of his trip to Rajasthan. It seemed like he was entering a forest as the locals greeted him with drumbeats. Some employees of the park came out dressed up to get a glimpse of the legendary cricketer. Sachin had mentioned in the captions that the “hospitality you experience in Rajasthan is always special.”

Sachin recently completed 24 years since his debut as a member of the Indian cricket team. On November 15, he shared a photo of himself, and reminisced about the days he used to play for India. Of late, Sachin has been in various countries such as Nepal as a part of a UNICEF campaign.