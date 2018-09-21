Sack Ravi Shastri: Fans get nasty on Twitter, demand the axe for Team India coach

Following India’s forgettable performance in South Africa and England and the near-defeat experience from the hands of associate nation Hong Kong, fans are now demanding coach Ravi Shastri to be axed. Though India beat Pakistan comprehensively, the series loss in England didn’t go down well with cricket fanatics. As a result #SackRaviShastri is trending on social media as users resort to memes and jibes at Shastri.

The 56-year-old is accused by social media users as someone with a big mouth as India struggled to find their rhythm. Shastri faced criticism from former players such as Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, and Sunil Gavaskar after his comments on the current Indian team.

We’ve compiled some of the best #SackRaviShastri memes going viral on social media:

"If you look at the last three years, we have won nine matches overseas and three series. I can't see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years that has had the same run in such a short time," Shastri had said. Ganguly called his comments ‘immature’.

The match against Hong Kong at the Asian Games 2018 was a close call as well and Indians are used to seeing their team win comfortably. India next faces Bangladesh on September 21. Though the Tigers had a bad day against Afghanistan, they are well known to pull off some sensational victories against top rated teams. Rohit Sharma’s men should be on their guard.