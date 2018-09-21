image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Sack Ravi Shastri: Fans get nasty on Twitter, demand the axe for Team India coach

Cricket

Sack Ravi Shastri: Fans get nasty on Twitter, demand the axe for Team India coach

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 21 2018, 1.53 pm
back
cricketindiaIndia Cricket teamRavi ShastriSourav GangulysportsSunil Gavaskar
nextVella Virender Sehwag soaks in the sun in Dubai
ALSO READ

Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates

Sachin Tendulkar pulls an Oxford again, refutes an honorary doctorate

Sunil Gavaskar behaves like a boss, DK and Fakhar need to get it right