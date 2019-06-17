Debanu Das June 17 2019, 1.24 pm June 17 2019, 1.24 pm

The recently concluded match between India and Pakistan saw the biggest legends of cricket hobnobbing with each other during and after the game. Sachin Tendulkar was spotted with Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara, making for an epic picture. Ranveer Singh too, had his moment when he caught up with Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh. Clearly, the stadium was full of some of the top stars in the world. Saif Ali Khan too, was present at the stadium, along with several other stars.

While all the celebrities drove their fans wild with their appearance for the high octane match, Ziva Dhoni, with her own set of followers, stole the internet in her unique way. Saif Ali Khan was spotted posing with Ziva - the Queen of Cuteness. Saif is a father to Taimur Ali Khan, who reigns social media as one of the most loveable starkids. While Taimur draws a lot of attention on social media, Ziva poses a serious challenge to the little lord. While Taimur simply has to walk down the street to gain a gazillion likes, Ziva cheering for her daddy, urging people to vote, and interacting with other stars always wins the internet.

Ziva is having the time of her life

Ziva had quite an active day on June 16, taking a ‘road trip’ to the stadium and posing for pics from the stands. Ziva was seen observing the game at various moments and even sporting a frowned face when the rains delayed the game for a couple of minutes. Perhaps she was worried that another match was about to be washed out?