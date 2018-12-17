Cricket Sakshi Dhoni faces outrage for making MS Dhoni buckle her shoes Divya Ramnani December 17 2018, 7.26 pm December 17 2018, 7.26 pm

Celebrities getting trolled for their actions is nothing new on the internet. The latest celebrity to come under the troll radar is former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Sakshi recently took to her Instagram and posted images of her husband, who was on his knees for his wife. In the pictures, Dhoni was seen bending down to help Sakshi with her footwear. She captioned the post, “You paid for the shoes so you tie them tooo 🤗😘 !!!”

Within no time, the pictures went viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. It didn’t go well with the netizens. According to some people, it was an insult to the ‘Former Indian Cricket Team Captain, MS Dhoni’ to bend down to buckle his better half’s shoes. Well, that’s certainly not it. People even went on to judge Dhoni’s choice by questioning Sakshi’s actions. Give it break guys! Let the couple live in peace.

Many husbands do that, but why advertise this on insta very unbecoming of sakshi, dhoni is a true gentleman https://t.co/vXUeJJQcxX — Shalini Jain (@shalinijain03) December 16, 2018

Really MSD deserves a better & mature wife. 👎👎👎👎 pic.twitter.com/w3oU6JimR7 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) December 16, 2018

Only a real man isn't afraid of showing that he'll do anything for his wife. Well done MSD pic.twitter.com/mjTcrTVZUy — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) December 16, 2018

Apart from the trolls, Sakshi got some decent comments too. Good to know that sensibility is still alive. While people were anticipating a response, a carefree Sakshi posted another image last night, of Mahi fastening a bracelet on her wrist and captioning it, "You paid for the band so you screw it too, #Round2.”

Can you guys decode the hidden message in her second post? *winks*