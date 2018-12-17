Sakshi Dhoni faces outrage for making MS Dhoni buckle her shoes
Celebrities getting trolled for their actions is nothing new on the internet. The latest celebrity to come under the troll radar is former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Sakshi recently took to her Instagram and posted images of her husband, who was on his knees for his wife. In the pictures, Dhoni was seen bending down to help Sakshi with her footwear. She captioned the post, “You paid for the shoes so you tie them tooo 🤗😘 !!!”
You paid for the shoes so you tie them tooo 🤗😘 !!! Photo Credit - @k.a.b.b.s
Within no time, the pictures went viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. It didn’t go well with the netizens. According to some people, it was an insult to the ‘Former Indian Cricket Team Captain, MS Dhoni’ to bend down to buckle his better half’s shoes. Well, that’s certainly not it. People even went on to judge Dhoni’s choice by questioning Sakshi’s actions. Give it break guys! Let the couple live in peace.
Apart from the trolls, Sakshi got some decent comments too. Good to know that sensibility is still alive. While people were anticipating a response, a carefree Sakshi posted another image last night, of Mahi fastening a bracelet on her wrist and captioning it, "You paid for the band so you screw it too, #Round2.”
You paid for the band so you screw it too 🤗😘 #Round2 Photo credits @k.a.b.b.s
Can you guys decode the hidden message in her second post? *winks*