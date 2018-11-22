Sakshi Dhoni reveals who played cupid between her and MS Dhoni

Former captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi Dhoni in 2010. Their marriage followed a rather sudden love story none of them anticipated. But did you know about that one teammate of Dhoni who brought them closer? It is none other than Robin Uthappa.

Sakshi recently celebrated her 30th birthday in Mumbai. Among the close friends and well-wishers who were present at the party were Robin Uthappa and Hardik Pandya. Robin dropped in with wife Sheethal Goutham. Sakshi later took to Instagram to thank them for coming and also wrote, "Thanks to this man here Mahi n i r together."

Hmm...that was a trivia we didn't know!

While their accidental meeting at a five-star hotel in Kolkata has made to Dhoni's biopic, not many know that they knew each other from childhood and went to the same school. In fact, their fathers worked at the same company as well. After almost a decade of being out of touch, in 2007, they met each other at Taj Bengal wherein Team India was staying during their series against Pakistan. That's when cupid struck.

How and what did Robin to do to quicken the love story is another story we'd love to know!