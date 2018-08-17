Sakshi Dhoni’s dirty 30s post is for the wild!

Social media is like the new google of this generation. Every celebrity, every leader and all those who you are concerned with, are available to connect on social media. Whether you want to keep a track on the whereabouts of your favourite star or want to know what’s cooking in their personal kitchen, the platform is a boom. And thanks to this, we have got a sneak peek into Sakshi Dhoni’s best friend’s birthday celebrations.

Sakshi shared an adorable video with her BFF Priyanshu Chopra where we see both the ladies wearing black outfits. But hey that’s not it, as we also see an over excited Sakshi twerking while her friend is in the mood to capture the moment. Must say, the world was surely unaware of Sakshi’s wild side.

While MS Dhoni’s moves on the cricket ground make us go clean-bowled, his wife, Sakshi has got moves which are rather kick-ass. Talking about her Instagram update, her post brims birthday wish for her BFF Priyanshu who has been her rock solid support to her during tough times.

#throwback !2013 A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Aug 4, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

At times, it’s alright to let your hair down and party hard like there’s no tomorrow, right? Sakshi Dhoni just did that. And of course, we loved her moves. Keep it up lady!