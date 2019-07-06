Shoaib Malik, the former skipper to team Pakistan, bid goodbye to ODI cricket on Friday. His announcement came after his team ended the ICC World Cup campaign with a win (94-run) against Bangladesh at Lord’s. The 37-year-old cricketer was dropped from playing at the World Cup after an average score of 8 runs in 3 matches on the field. On Friday, 5 July, while Shoaib did not play the final group match, he made his presence felt on the field as Pakistan registered their fourth win. It was in the year 2016 that Malik retired from Test cricket. Following Malik's retirement announcement, his teammates took to Twitter and wished him luck for the future. But it is his better half and tennis champion Sania Mirza's heartfelt post, which demands all your attention.
Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza took to her Twitter and, just as a doting wife, shared a heartfelt post for hubby dearest. In her tweet, Mirza expressed how she is proud of Malik's achievements until now on the cricket field. Further, she also mentioned that it's not just her, but their son, Izhaan, is also proud of him. Malik decided to hang his boots after a cricketing career of 20 years.
Check our Sania Mirza's tweet for Shoaib Malik below:
Many Shoaib Malik admires also took to Twitter reacting on his retirement. Have a look:
After being no more part of ODIs, Malik, in his statement, stated that he is disappointed on being judged because of his back-to-back poor performances in World Cup 2019. "I have no regrets. But it’s just that I have been too flexible in my batting order. I have batted wherever the team wanted. I have been dropped many times, I missed a few years of international cricket and have been around for 20 years, Malik said. I am disappointed to be judged on two bad games here," he said.Read More