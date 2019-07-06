Rushabh Dhruv July 06 2019, 12.32 pm July 06 2019, 12.32 pm

Shoaib Malik, the former skipper to team Pakistan, bid goodbye to ODI cricket on Friday. His announcement came after his team ended the ICC World Cup campaign with a win (94-run) against Bangladesh at Lord’s. The 37-year-old cricketer was dropped from playing at the World Cup after an average score of 8 runs in 3 matches on the field. On Friday, 5 July, while Shoaib did not play the final group match, he made his presence felt on the field as Pakistan registered their fourth win. It was in the year 2016 that Malik retired from Test cricket. Following Malik's retirement announcement, his teammates took to Twitter and wished him luck for the future. But it is his better half and tennis champion Sania Mirza's heartfelt post, which demands all your attention.

Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza took to her Twitter and, just as a doting wife, shared a heartfelt post for hubby dearest. In her tweet, Mirza expressed how she is proud of Malik's achievements until now on the cricket field. Further, she also mentioned that it's not just her, but their son, Izhaan, is also proud of him. Malik decided to hang his boots after a cricketing career of 20 years.

Check our Sania Mirza's tweet for Shoaib Malik below:

‘Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning’ @realshoaibmalik 🙃 u have proudly played for your country for 20 years and u continue to do so with so much honour and humility..Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who u r❤️ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 5, 2019

Many Shoaib Malik admires also took to Twitter reacting on his retirement. Have a look:

Thank you @realshoaibmalik for all your guidance and support. May you continue to smile and laugh after your ODI retirement. Stay blessed brother. #ThankYouShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/rtEj1StsX3 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 5, 2019

@realshoaibmalik congratulation shoaib bhai on ur wonderfull ODI era u have been a great inspiration for all of us! especially i learned alot from u thank u for everything wish u best of luck future life stay blessed #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/yVlky5dMcd — Bilawal bhatti (@007Bilawal) July 5, 2019

A legend leaves the ODI field for the final time. Thank you Shoaib Malik 👏#CWC19 | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/g1tlIsPEK0 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019

Congratulations shoaib bhai @realshoaibmalik on your remarkable 20 years for serving 🇵🇰 🏏Your dedication and hard work is really inspiring! Wish you all the best for the future ahead.#PakistanCricket #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/RFvfXolRaq — Saad Naseem (@officialsaadN) July 5, 2019