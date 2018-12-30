Sarfraz Ahmed promotes Zero after scoring zero, miffs Shoaib Akhtar

There are records you want to break, and then there are records that you end up breaking. Pakistan and South Africa skippers Sarfraz Ahmed and Faf Du Plessis recently became the holders of an unwanted record and have etched their names in history. Besides that, it was a double blow for Sarfraz, who scored zero points against former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar, when he tried to promote the recently released Shah Rukh Khan starrer: Zero.

For Sarfraz, 2018 has been far from a happy year. Adding to his string of poor performances, are experts who’ve begun questioning the 31-year-old’s leadership capabilities. In a recent match against South Africa, Sarfraz recorded zero runs in two innings. That is to say that he was out for a duck in both innings. In strict cricketing terms, that’s called recording a pair. Sarfraz wasn’t alone in achieving this feat. His counterpart, Faf Du Plessis was there to accompany him on the record books as the incident went on to become the first time in the history of Test cricket when both captains recorded a pair.

Unfortunately for Sarfraz, he was part of the losing side, as South Africa beat Pakistan inside three days. Pakistan played nine Tests in 2018 and won only four of them. Sarfraz scored a meagre 337 runs in all the Tests combined.

Disgruntled by his poor performances, Shoaib hit out at the batsman. "I've heard that Sarfaraz Ahmed is promoting Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie Zero. This type of criticism will keep coming at him when he doesn't give good performances," said the Rawalpindi Express to Pakistani news outlets.