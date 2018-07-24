Sarfraz Ahmed tries to pull off a MS Dhoni, but fails!

Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed surprised everyone on Sunday in the fifth and final one-day International (ODI) at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Well, he decided to take up bowling in 48th over of Zimbabwe's innings instead of continuing with the wicket keeping. The cricketer asked Fakhar Zaman to take over his position on the field. Well, his gesture surely reminds us former Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Sarfraz tried to copy Dhoni. The latter during the ICC Champions Trophy match in 2009 was bowling rather than keeping and had dismissed West Indies' Travis Dowlin. While in his first over as a bowler Sarfraz Ahmed performed well conceding just 6 runs, in the second over he was whacked for a huge six by Zimbabwe's Peter Moor. A few Twitteratis even trolled Sarfraz Ahmed for this.

Sarfraz is on Banter, bowling couple of the last few overs 😂 #ZimvPAK — Thomas Shelby 🐎 (@shaqxii) July 22, 2018

Well, though Ahmed’s bowling didn’t do wonders for the match, Pakistan won over Zimbabwe. After the match, Ahmed said, “It was a great team effort to win 5-0 against Zimbabwe. Everyone wanted to bat but at the same time it's really good to see young players performing like this, like Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have been doing, which is good for the team."