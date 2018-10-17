Sarfraz Ahmed’s unique batting stance has got Twitter talking

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Pakistan’s cricket captain, Sarfraz Ahmed, found himself in a critical situation during a Test match against Australia. Pakistan were 57/5. Sarfraz rose to the situation and added 147 runs for the sixth wicket, along with opener Fakhar Zaman. Both players scored a well-deserved 94. While the captain and his partner performed a commendable counterattack, it was Sarfraz’s unique batting stance that became the talk of the town.

Sarfraz was seen standing at least a yard away from the stumps. You’ve got that right, the batsman was standing away from the wickets while the Australians volleyed their pace and spin batteries. How he managed to survive till 94 without having the stumps rattled is a mystery the Aussie bowlers will have to solve before comes out to bat again.

Shows how confident he was today!!!

Too bad that he and fakhar both fell in their 90's — Syed Naeem (@mrprince6969) October 16, 2018

Sarfaraz looks really confident today and I don't know really how !

Guy has been under the pump for his batting and captaincy, Pakistan lose 4 quick wickets and he comes and bats like this

Cut drive sweep flick everything

Superb counterattack — Mav Sidharth (@SidharthMav) October 16, 2018

Stance like this keeps the bowler guessing what to bowl to the batsma n. Reminds me of Abdul Razzaq as well #PakvAus #AusvPak — SirDonBradman (@BradmanSir) October 16, 2018

Was it confidence or overconfidence? Twitter has a lot to talk about. Australia ended the day with 20 runs on board and with the loss of two wickets. The trail by 262 runs. Sarfraz has been facing a lot of criticism of late owing to a streak of low performances with the gloves as well as the bat. He faced calls of sacking as the Test captain and also Test cricket itself. With that in mind, his knock of 94 will surely silence the critics for the time being.