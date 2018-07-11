Say what! Sachin Tendulkar is hooting for England but there’s a twist

Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian opener who represented the country and donned the blue jersey for so long, has shocked everyone with his recent post. Sachin recently revealed that he is supporting the England team and made our jaws drop. But before you come to a conclusion that the Master Blaster is ditching the men in blue by supporting the rival team in the ongoing India’s tour of England, hold your horses.

The master blaster took to Instagram to show his support to the England's football team who are in the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Sachin’s excitement for the semifinals is at its peak and we love how he showed off his football skills by the end of the video.

Come on England!! #FIFA18 @jamo1dj A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

The 45-year-old retired batsman known globally for his on-field exploits and records in cricket in all formats of the game is a sports enthusiast. Apart from Cricket and Football, he is a Tennis fan. In past, he had revealed that if not a cricketer, he would have become a Tennis player as he loves the game.

Talking about the FIFA World Cup 2018, after beating Belgium, France has made it to the finals. Whereas England will lock horns with Croatia in the semifinal match on July 11 which will decide the second team for the final against France.

The World Cup final will be played on July 15.