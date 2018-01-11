Sehwag takes a sly dig at Parthiv Patel; gets stumped instead

Virender Sehwag is known for his witty, sarcastic tweets and no one, not even his dear friends, is spared. The former Delhi batsman has trolled many in the past but always makes sure to play it safe and not cross the line. While it’s true that we all enjoy his sarcasm, it is sometimes bound to backfire. Sehwag was left stunned as his attempted troll of Parthiv Patel was dispatched out of the park by the gloveman’s reply.

Patel, who had made a comeback to the Indian side after eight years last November, is currently in South Africa with the squad for the ongoing three-match Test series. Taking a sly dig at Parthiv, Sehwag tweeted a picture of two ‘paranthas’ resembling hands or gloves, asking the Gujarat player if he should send these over to South Africa since Patel seems to have forgotten his equipment.

Nikke @parthiv9 , Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon ! https://t.co/qJe34WlEqh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2018

Be it on the pitch or off it, Virender Sehwag tends to connect it clean when he steps out. But things took a different turn when Parthiv’s reply was equally on point. He reminded the former Indian batsman that it’s in the benefit of Sehwag to keep the ‘gloves’ owing to the nippy weather in Delhi.

Idhar meri perfect size wale bahut gloves le ke aaya hu.. ise udhar hi rakhe aap..delhi mai thand Badh gayi hai to ghar me kisi ke Kaam aaynege... — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 10, 2018

Needless to say, twitterati got a reason to laugh and it was just a matter of time before the post went viral.

India is currently gearing up for the second test match against South Africa which starts from 13January. The Indian batting order failed badly during the first Test and by the looks of it, it will be a difficult test for Kohli and Co. to level the series.