Sex scandals that rocked the Cricket world

Cricket is considered as a gentlemen’s game, but over the time, many controversies off the field have left us shocked. To err is human and cricketers are no different. Here’s a list of sex scandals involving some top cricketers:

Shane Warne

Shane Warne might as well be called the king of scandals, instead of the King of Spin. The Aussie Cricketer grabbed the headlines when a video of him getting naughty with two 25-year old models got leaked. The cricketer was also in the news for harassing a British nurse with a series of smutty phone calls and voice messages. This is not it, the leg-spinner was also in the news for having extramarital affairs.

Kevin Pietersen

The South African born England cricketer was famous for his aggressive batting on field whereas off the field he was known for being at loggerheads with the cricket establishment. He also had a fair share of dressing-room controversies too. The right-handed batsman was in a relationship with Playboy model and ‘Big Brother’ contestant Vanessa Nimmo. Their relationship didn’t work out and so Kevin dumped Vanessa after dating her for one month. After the breakup, Nimmo revealed the intimate details about the two. She went on to reveal, “Kevin was desperate for sex and kept pestering me all day. I certainly wasn’t hit for six by his performance,”

Chris Gayle

The explosive left-handed West Indies batsman has always made news with his power batting. Chris is known as a party animal. The Jamaican cricketer made headlines during the ICC World T20 2012 when he was found ‘socializing’ with three British women in his hotel room.

Shahid Afridi

The Pakistani batsman always made headlines with his all-around performance on the field. But in 2000, Shahid Afridi along with his teammates Hasan Raza and Atiq-uz-Zaman, was caught in a Karachi hotel room with a group of young women just before leaving for a tournament in Singapore. The players claimed to be innocent and insisted that the girls had merely come to collect autographs but the Pakistan Cricket Board didn’t believe and dropped all three players from the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy that was held later in the same year in Kenya.

Mike Gatting

Former England captain, who was the recipient of Shane Warne’s ball of the century was also involved in a sex scandal. Media accused Gatting of illicit involvement with a barmaid, Louise Shipman, in his hotel room during the first test match against West Indies at Trent Bridge. The batsman maintained his innocence, but the English cricket authorities didn’t buy his version of truth.

Daryl Tuffey

New Zealand fast bowler Daryl Tuffey, was in the news for not so good reasons in 2005. The pace bowler was filmed on a mobile phone by two English tourists when he was having sex with a 23-year-old Christchurch sales representative. The matter cooled down as the tourists who filmed the incident went into hiding and the girl in the video claimed that she had never met Tuffey.

Ian Botham

Sir Ian Botham is regarded as one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game. The cricketer was known for his on field and off field exploits as he cheated on his wife while having an affair with an Australian waitress. He also had a scandalous affair with former Miss Barbados Lindy Field in 80s. Interestingly, one particular incident from their steamy affair involved a broken bed.

Andre Nel

Former South African speedster Andre Nel was allegedly involved in a clandestine relationship with blonde Latvian Jelena Kultiasova. The cricketer never revealed to her that he was already married. She figured out herself in 2010.

Herschelle Gibbs

Gibbs is considered as modern day’s most destructive batsman. The batsman in his autobiography, ‘To The Point’, gave numerous accounts of his sex life. Describing one such incident, he revealed an instance ahead of the 1999 World Cup, “I just knew I was going to get a century. Perhaps the girl lying in bed beside me had inspired me. She worked at the hotel, where I had befriended her. I guess she was my lucky charm – she certainly was when it came to my batting. I just wish her powers had extended to my fielding and the badly dropped catch.”

Asad Rauf

The Pakistani umpire was a part of ICC’s elite panel of umpires and was considered as one of the finest umpires of the game. He made headlines when a 21-year old Indian model Leena Kapoor claimed she was having an affair with him and that the umpire had “sexually exploited” her on the pretext of getting married. He claimed that she was just a fangirl. However, he couldn’t prove his claim as numerous intimate pictures of the couple surfaced on the internet.

Not really a gentlemen’s game then, eh?