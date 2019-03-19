Shah Rukh Khan: Kolkata Knight Riders 'taiyaar hai', and they’ll play for you 'aakhri run tak'

There’s no doubt that cricket is the biggest sport in India and the Indian Premier League ranks right up there as one of the most anticipated tournaments in the country. The upcoming edition of the IPL starts off on March 23. Days before the start of the big event, the players are training for a spot on their teams and the respective owners of the clubs have begun promotions. Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time winners of the tournament and their owner is set for another cup run.

Shah Rukh shared a video on Twitter promoting the Knight Riders, requesting his fans to ‘pray for us’ as they ‘play for you.’ The King of Bollywood wants to make sure that his fans know that his team fully dedicated to the cause, ‘Aakhri dum taak aakhri run tak.’ The high-intensity video goes well with the high intensity of T20 cricket. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the video also features a couple of players from the current squad.

“You pray for us, we play for you”

Let's be in it together, Aakhri Dum Tak Aakhri Run Tak. https://t.co/hDfglxXYMh#KKRHaiTaiyaar @kkriders — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 18, 2019

For the 2019 edition of the IPL, KKR has revamped their bowling unit. They have Lockie Ferguson from New Zealand, Harry Gurney from England, and South Africa’s Anrich Nortje. For all-rounders, KKR has West Indies’, Carlos Braithwaite. The club recent bought Sandeep Warrier. Besides, him, the other new Indian bowlers include Shrikant Mundhe, Y Prithvi Raj.

SRK is well known to be passionate about cricket. Often, when his team plays, the owner is seen cheering from the stands. He is often seen waving and cheering at Eden Gardens – the home of the Knight Riders. Besides owning Knight Riders, SRK is also a brand ambassador of West Bengal.