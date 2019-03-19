image
Tuesday, March 19th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shah Rukh Khan: Kolkata Knight Riders Taiyaar Hai, and they’ll ‘play for you’

Cricket

Shah Rukh Khan: Kolkata Knight Riders 'taiyaar hai', and they’ll play for you 'aakhri run tak'

Debanu DasDebanu Das   March 18 2019, 11.57 pm
back
Indian Premier LeagueIndian Premier League 2019Kolkata Knight RidersShah Rukh Khan
nextGautam Gambhir: Virat Kohli is ‘very lucky’ to remain captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore

within