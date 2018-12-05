Shah Rukh Khan wants Gautam to be a little less Gambhir

The announcement came a little out of the blue last night. The hero of the 2011 World Cup final, Gautam Gambhir, has bid adieu to the gentleman’s game. One of India’s finest openers, GG also led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles – in 2012 and in 2014. Gambhir said that he’s been questioning himself for the last couple of years and the time was right to take a call on his retirement. While the rest of the nation celebrates Gauti’s exploits, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has stepped into Twitter to thank his ‘Captain.’

Gambhir was picked up by KKR in 2011 from Delhi Daredevils. Besides leading KKR to two titles, Gauti was also the highest run-scorer in the IPL for three seasons and currently the fourth highest run scorer in the tournament with 4,217 runs from 152 matches. With so much history with KKR, a team owned by SRK himself, it was not surprising to see the big man handing a shoutout to the former India player.

@GautamGambhir Thank u for the love & leadership my Captain.U r a special man and may Allah always keep & happy…& u should smile a bit more — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 4, 2018

Shah Rukh congratulated Gambhir for his leadership in KKR. He also had a suggestion for him: “u should smile a bit more.”

The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts.



And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life.



➡️https://t.co/J8QrSHHRCT@BCCI #Unbeaten — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 4, 2018

Gambhir had posted a video announcing his retirement where he thanked his past teammates and said that he’ll miss the Indian team dressing room. Gambhir’s last game as a professional cricketer will be on December 6, when he plays for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh.