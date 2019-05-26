Shahid Afridi lashes out at Gautam Gambhir for his words on a India-Pakistan clash at World Cup 2019

Rushabh Dhruv May 26 2019, 5.20 pm May 26 2019, 5.20 pm

Politics is now the newest sporting arena, or so it seems. A war of words between former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir has broken out. This time the Pakistani cricketer lashed out at Gambhir, for the Indian cricketer's comment on the clash between India and Pakistan in this year's World Cup. Gambhir, who recently added one more feather to his hat by winning the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from East Delhi, had said that the Men in Blue should not play against Pakistan in World Cup 2019 because of the Pulwama terror attack.

A journalist asked Shahid Afridi about his stance on Gambhir's words and he slammed Gautam Gambhir for his not-so-sporty suggestion to the BCCI. “Do you think Gautam used his wits while talking about this? Does this look like something which a sensible person would say? Do educated people talk like this?” Afridi said. We do agree with Afridi here, will a literate man ever speak like this? One thing should be noted that politics and sports are two different genres and need to be treated one.

Have a look at the video below which features Afridi lashing out at Gambhir:

Shahid Afridi responds to Gautam Gambhir's suggestion that India should forfeit any World Cup matches versus Pakistan "Does this look like something which a sensible person would say? Do educated people talk like this?" #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wYgtoOMI5k — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 24, 2019

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir in an interview had expressed that two points in this year's World Cup are not important than the lives of our soldiers. “We can’t play with the sentiments of our country. Two points are not important than the lives of our soldiers but for this, the entire country needs to be on the same page. We should have the courage to lose points even it’s the first match or the finals. Even if we boycott playing the World Cup final against Pakistan, the country must stand together, there can’t be a difference of opinions,” Gambhir told Zee News.

Gambhir clean-bowled both Congress and AAP by winning the Lok Sabha Elections with a whopping 6.99 L votes. His contemporary Atishi, from AAP, recently accused the former cricketer of distributing pamphlets that aimed some derogatory remarks towards her. What followed next was an exchange of serious attacks.