Shahid Afridi’s fastest ODI century has a Sachin Tendulkar connection

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s record knock of century from only 37 balls is a well-known feat in history of one-day international cricket. In his first one day international innings against Sri Lanka in the year 1996, Afridi hit 11 sixes and 6 fours in his record knock of 102 from 37 balls. While that remained as the world’s fastest ODI century until January 2014, not many would know that the record came off from the blade of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s bat! You heard that right!

Speaking of which, Afridi also revealed that he was handed the legendary cricketer’s bat by former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis during net practice before the match. Tendulkar asked Waqar to make similar model bats for him from Sialkot City of Pakistan and during Afridi’s match, Waqar handed him the bat wishing it could be lucky for him.

An old interview of Afridi has him saying, "I had just got into the Pakistan team and during nets in Nairobi 'Wicky Bhai' (Waqar Younis) gave me a bat and said, play with this and see. It is Sachin's bat.”

"I tried it out it; it felt good and played with it in my first ever one-dayer. I scored that innings of 100 in 37 balls with the same bat," he added.

He further called it a ‘great honour’ to play with Tendulkar’s bat and also went on to say that it will forever remain as one of his ‘treasured possessions’ as he ‘used it in my very first one-day match playing for his country and also for hitting a world record’.