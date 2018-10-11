Shane Warne blames his troubles on his love for sex

The bad boy from the cricket field, Shane Warne admits that that he loves sex. The legendary Australian cricketer claims that he would not have got half of the trouble in his life, if he had mastered his drives.

Warne also emphasised that s*x has put him in trouble over the years. Shane’s new book ‘No Spin’ has made many revelations. “The whole book is fact. I do [love sex]. It’s true. If I didn’t love sex that much I probably wouldn’t have got myself in half the trouble I have,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The cricketer not only reveled his passion for sex, but also made many more candid confessions. Out of the many, one that grabs eyeballs is when he confessed about hurting his children. “I regret hurting my children. I’m embarrassed and hurt that I let them down as their father and as a husband to Simone. I wasn’t very good.”

He further also said that he values loyalty. "I value loyalty Loyalty is one of the most important things in my life If you have me as a partner, I will be loyal to you for the rest of my life, and I expect the same in return. I'm probably too quick to judge people, if they do something wrong, I burn them, that's it and cut them off, it's probably a bad thing, but I value loyalty."

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the sports industry.