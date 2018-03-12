Shane Warne joins Rajasthan Royals as Team Mentor

Former Aussie leggie Shane Warne will be back in this year’s edition of the IPL as Team Mentor for Rajasthan Royals. The legendary bowler took to Instagram where he uploaded a video announcing the development. Warne was the captain of the Rajasthan Royals team that won the IPL in 2008.

Warne’s IPL career spanned 55 matches in which he picked up 57 wickets while playing for the team. He is also credited to being the main man behind their success in the inaugural year. Warne will be joined by former Mumbai batsman Zubin Bharucha as the Head of Cricket. Warne and Bharucha have formed a good partnership amongst themselves and are eager to work with each other.

Manoj Badale, co-owner of the Royals was reportedly happy at Warne’s return. “Bringing back Shane Warne is also a way of giving back to our fans who have stood by us in trying times. As we are looking to build a strong team that can be in contention for the title, we believe Warne is the right person to mentor the Rajasthan Royals," said Badale to NDTV.

Unlike their previous approaches, the Royals spent large amounts in the recently concluded IPL auctions and bought England all-rounder Ben Stokes for a staggering Rs 12.5 crore and India pacer Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 11.5 crore. Besides them, Australia captain Steve Smith and India batsman Ajinkya Rahane are part of the Royals.​