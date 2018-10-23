Shane Warns Australia with a ‘kick up the backside’

When a legendary former member of the national side comments on the current side, you should be worried. Especially if that person is Shane Warne. More so if he terms the Test team as ‘ordinary’ and believes they need a ‘kick up the backside’. At the Test series against Pakistan, the Australians put up a shoddy show as they lost by 373 runs in the second Test and a draw in the first.

Speaking to reports on October 22, Shane Warne said: "It's been pretty ordinary, hasn't it? We all support the Aussie side as we do but they need a kick up the backside at the moment because they're not performing well."

Warnie went on to target Mitchell Marsh and questioned the logic behind electing him as vice-captain. He lashed out saying Marsh averages only 25 or 26 in Tests and has not yet ‘cemented’ his spot on the team. Warne admitted that he was a ‘huge fan’ of Mitchell and Shaun Marsh but added that they ‘need to perform.’

"If Mitchell Marsh comes out and makes some hundreds, pick him. If Shaun Marsh makes some hundreds, pick him. If they don't, then pick the guys who are in form," said the spin legend.