Antara Kashyap June 26 2019, 8.19 pm June 26 2019, 8.19 pm

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently had to drop out of the ICC Cricket World Cup after he fractured his thumb during the league match against Australia. The cricketer was prescribed three weeks rest and is now being replaced by Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed batsman scored a whopping 117 despite his injury. Dhawan is currently on vacation with his wife Aesha Dhawan. The cricketer took to Instagram to post an adorable selfie of the couple and wrote an adorable caption for his wife.

The couple seems to be sunbathing at a beach in an undisclosed location. The cricketer took to Instagram to appreciate the sun, sand and his wife. Despite a big disappointment in the form of the injury, it is refreshing to see the couple spending quality time together. The couple has been married since 2012 and are parents to three kids. The opener recently posted a picture with his wife and son Zoravar and talked about his injury. In his caption, he wrote that he will heal faster when he is around his favourite people.

Check out the adorable photos posted by Shikhar:

View this post on Instagram The sun, sand and you ♥️ A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 26, 2019 at 4:25am PDT

It was not the BCCI's original plan to replace Dhawan. He was about to take rest for only two-three matches. However, the decision to send him back home came after multiple specialists told the BCCI that his hand will not heal till the end of the World Cup. "Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team’s first match versus Australia at the Oval on 5th June 2019," BCCI posted on the official Twitter handle. Shikhar Dhawan also posted an emotional video on Instagram announcing that he will have to drop out of the World Cup because of his injury.

Check out the posts below:

Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019