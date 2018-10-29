Shikhar Dhawan kickstarts his new innings as an entrepreneur

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has achieved a lot of fame with his on-field skills, but seems like the boy has already planned what he is going to do once he retires from the sport. Following the footsteps of his pals like Virat Kohli, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh, Dhawan has decided to wear the hat of an entrepreneur.

On Sunday, Shikhar Dhawan along with his beloved wife Aesha unveiled the first look of his premium home décor brand, ‘DaONE Home’. Well, promotions are in full swing on social media and even his fellow teammates are leaving no stone unturned to promote his brand.

In a conversation with ET, Shikhar expressed how he and his wife have this distinctive style when it comes to home décor. “We were very particular while setting up our home and that is when we realised that we both are passionate and have very distinctive style, a natural extension of our own personalities. That stayed with me and the idea to start something of my own, about which I can feel passionate about, was always there. DaONE Home is result of that,” he said.

As per a latest post shared on Instagram, we see that Dhawan’s home décor brand will initially focus on soft furnishings which includes bed and table linens to printed cushions which might further expand into variety products. All the best Dhawan for your new innings!