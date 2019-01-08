Shikhar Dhawan shows off his hidden talent on Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most famous Indian cricketers right now. He is a left-handed batsman and sometimes even serves a right-arm off break bowler. Apart from being a cricketer, he is also a businessman and a few months ago, launched a line of home décor named Da One Home. Not just this, he is also a fitness freak and keeps sharing many of his work out videos on Instagram. Recently, he shared a video that grabbed our attention. Dhawan has introduced us to a secretive talent - is playing the flute.

The cricketer has shared a video in which we get to see him playing the flute and we must say that he is damn good at it. You will love listening to his tunes! Well, we wonder what else he can do. A few months ago, he shared a video where he was showing off his moves along with Hardik Pandya. So, Dhawan can dance, he can play the flute and he can play cricket, we must say quite a multi-talented personality.

Dhawan was not a part of the test series that India recently won in Australia. We are sure his fans are keen to see him on the field again.