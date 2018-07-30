home/ sports/ cricket
Shikhar Dhawan's latest picture with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara opens the can of trolls

First published: July 30, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Updated: July 30, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Shikhar Dhawan has become legendary off the field too, thanks to this picture of his with Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and fellow cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara. Who knew that a single picture clicked to lighten up the mood on-field, can bag him such nasty comments for his performance.

Cutting it straight, Dhawan's disappointing performance in the practice match against Essex ahead of the first Test match against England has been discussed a lot on social media. Of course, his fans are angry and are venting out their frustration through tweets. This picture of his has not been spared and netizens have given a new twist of taunts to the caption Dhawan used to post the picture.

 

Wordplay at its best, netizens had some sincerely funny reaction to this picture whilst taking a jib at Dhawan's poor performance.

Ouch...that might have hurt.

Looks like its time for Shikhar to pull up his socks and reach the pinnacle of the sport. Orelse...nevermind!

