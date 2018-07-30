Shikhar Dhawan's latest picture with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara opens the can of trolls

Shikhar Dhawan has become legendary off the field too, thanks to this picture of his with Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and fellow cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara. Who knew that a single picture clicked to lighten up the mood on-field, can bag him such nasty comments for his performance.

Cutting it straight, Dhawan's disappointing performance in the practice match against Essex ahead of the first Test match against England has been discussed a lot on social media. Of course, his fans are angry and are venting out their frustration through tweets. This picture of his has not been spared and netizens have given a new twist of taunts to the caption Dhawan used to post the picture.

Kaise na ho gujara.. jab saath ho Kohli aur Pujara! pic.twitter.com/7SXrm8kShf — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 27, 2018

Wordplay at its best, netizens had some sincerely funny reaction to this picture whilst taking a jib at Dhawan's poor performance.

Kese bnogy hero jab run bnaogy zero😆😆😆😆😆 — Dheeraj Joshi (@Dheeraj09842066) July 27, 2018

Kab tak loge Unka sahara Thora score khud bhi krle yaara — Karan (@kannuJK) July 27, 2018

kaise na ho Gujara......Jab sath ho Kohli or Pujara Aap bhi dikhado Champions Trophy (2013) ka Jalwa Dobara..... Kaisi rhi Sir???? ek reply to banta hai ispe.... — Dhaval Dave (@Dhaval_1911985) July 27, 2018

Run Banao Is Baar Sabse Jyada,,, Nahi toh Team me na Dikhna Aapne Dubara 😂 — BALJEET SINGH (@baljeet96) July 27, 2018

Kaise na ho gujara .. jab saath Ko Kohli aur Pujara ...aap bhi Maro chauka chakka Yaara nahi tou cup haath nahi lagega firse humara — Deep kumar (@Deepkum79268636) July 28, 2018

Ouch...that might have hurt.

Looks like its time for Shikhar to pull up his socks and reach the pinnacle of the sport. Orelse...nevermind!