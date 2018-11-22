Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Aesha and her daughter Aaliyah look like sisters in this picture

Cricketers are famous, but so are their star wives. Be Sakshi Dhoni, Geeta Basra or Hazel Keech, they all are famous and their Instagram followers are in millions. But of course, Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma takes away all the award for the obvious reason. But here, the topic of discussion is Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Aesha Dhawan who prefers to keep a rather low profile.

Shikhar and Aesha got married in the year 2012 and it was one starry day for us, as we got to see quite a few cricketers dancing in his baarat. They have a very unique love story that started on Facebook. Aesha, 10 years senior to him, was married to a businessman from Australia earlier and has two daughters. And one of her daughters is grown up and how.

Mrs Dhawan recently shared a picture with ‘her best friend’ (daughter) Aaliyah Dhawan and man, they look like siblings.

One wonders what the mantra behind her flawless skin is. Well, we can assume that it is yoga and meditation as Aesha often promotes the benefits of meditation via Instagram.

That’s nice.

Shikhar and Aesha together have a son named Zoravar. A complete family, indeed!