Soheib Ahsan July 08 2019, 9.15 pm July 08 2019, 9.15 pm

A universally known fact is that whatever a parent does, the child is sure to follow. It seems that Shikhar Dhawan's son is definitely learning a lot of good things from his father. The cricketer on Monday posted a video on his Instagram account with the caption, My favorite workout partner. In the video five-year-old, Zoravar Dhawan can be seen copying his father in a number of exercises. No doubt, such an adorable work out partner would definitely make exercising a much more fun activity.

View this post on Instagram My favourite workout partner 😁 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jul 8, 2019 at 2:17am PDT

Shikhar Dhawan was announced as part of India's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in April. He scored his seventeenth international century against Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on June 9 batting with a fractured thumb. Dhawan was awarded man of the match for his efforts and given a three-week leave from the game. Unfortunately, on June 19, the BCCI confirmed that Shikhar would not be returning for the rest of the tournament and would be replaced by Rishabh Pant.

Shikhar Dhawan also shared this information in a video on Instagram and Twitter.

I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zx8Ihm3051 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 19, 2019

Missing out on such a big tournament, Shikhar Dhawan has been spending all his time with his family. From going on adventurous dates with his wife to jumping on a trampoline with his son Zoravar, Shikhar Dhawan is spending as much family time as possible during this recovery period. He earlier also shared a video of himself playing video games with his son claiming that his inner child is younger than his son.

View this post on Instagram The kid inside me is younger than my kid 😜 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jul 4, 2019 at 12:16am PDT