Shoaib Malik withdraws from T10 league to spend time with family

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has withdrawn from the upcoming T10 league, saying that he would like to spend some quality time with his family. Malik has also penned an emotional tweet, calling it a tough decision.

I announce with mixed feelings that I will be not be part of @PunjabiLegends_ #T10League to spend time with my family. This was a tough decision (sp since my wife thinks I should play) but I want to be with my wife and son more than anything else. Hope you all will understand 🤗 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 12, 2018

An integral part of the Pakistan cricket team, Malik embraced fatherhood as he and wife Sania Mirza recently became proud parents to baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Shoaib and Sania tied the knot in 2010.

The cricketer was going to captain Punjabi Legends T10 league. The tournament is set to start from November 21 and will go on till December 2.

The team's official Twitter handle soon responded to their captain, saying the loss was hard; but they wished him a superb time nevertheless.

Is it tough to take the loss of your captain and the leader of the #Legends. We completely understand the decision of @realshoaibmalik, and wish him a superb time with his family. Looking forward to your support! https://t.co/VtlwhwDXVF — Punjabi Legends (@PunjabiLegends_) November 13, 2018

Both the mom and the dad seem to be on cloud nine, with the newborn lighting up every corner of their house. Sania, in an earlier interview, had also emphasised that she only wanted a healthy child, irrespective of the gender.

“And obviously if it is only my child, I would hope, pray and wish for it to be a healthy child. It doesn't matter if it is a boy or a girl, which seems to be very important for a lot of people. Besides that, to believe in yourself and always know that you have the freedom to be whoever you are. At this point, with regard to my baby, all I truly hope, pray and wish is, for it to be healthy, regardless of the gender," she said.

Wish you three a lot of happiness!