Shoaib Malik’s adorable moment with baby Izhaan will make you go aww

Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik and his wife, Sania Mirza, are currently enjoying the best phase of life - parenthood. The two of them make sure to bless our timelines by often sharing glimpses of their newborn baby, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Papa, Shoaib Malik took to his Instagram and shared an extremely cute snap of himself with Izhaan on his lap. The cricketer captioned it saying, “There is absolutely no better feeling #myson #myangel #Izhaan #Alhamdulillah.” Aww! We can understand how precious this moment is for both Shoaib and Sania. The two of them are always seen gushing over their little bundle of cuteness.

View this post on Instagram #Moments 💖🤱🏽👼🏽 #Allhamdulillah A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Nov 21, 2018 at 8:59am PST

Sania Mirza gave birth to Izhaan on October 30, 2018. Both, Shoaib and Sania, shared this good news with their fans via Twitter and were flooded with congratulatory messages and wishes. On the professional front, Sania has plans of returning back to the turf post her pregnancy. However, as of now, she is enjoying being a full-time mother to baby Izhaan. Shoaib Malik is on a break from his current match series as well. It’s great to see the couple devoting their time to the newborn, especially when he needs it the most.