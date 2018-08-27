Sir Don Bradman: Australia’s film archives can’t count beyond 100

A legend, a don and an all-time favourite; Australian cricketer Sir Donald George Bradman, who was hailed as the God of cricket, would have been 110th on August 27. He was born in 1908 in Cootamundra, New South Wales. At the age of 20, Bradman made his international cricket debut against England and a little before 40, he retired with his last match ironically being played against the same team. He is one of the greatest batsman cricket fanatics have ever seen and to celebrate his birth anniversary, Google even paid a tribute to him in the form of a doodle. Social media too is abuzz celebrating the legend. But NFSA, Australia's 'living' archive who claim to be the custodians of over 2.8 million audiovisual items that they collect, preserve, and share (as per their Twitter bio) made a big mistake while tweeting about Sir Bradman.
NFSA shared two rare Don Bradman videos, but made a mistake in calculating his age. Instead of 110, they stated that August 27, 2018 would have been his 100th birth anniversary.
But they were quick enough to realise their mistake as they soon took to Twitter to share an apology.
Anyway, it’s the day to remember Sir Donald George Bradman’s incredible contribution to cricket and Sachin Tendulkar was one of the firsts to tweet on the legends birth anniversary.
You’ll always be remembered Don.