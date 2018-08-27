Sir Don Bradman would have scored 110 today, Google doodles

The Google doodle has become an amusing aspect of the popular search engine as on days with special events, the logo transforms itself to honour imminent figures from around the world. On August 27, the doodle paid tribute to Sir Donald George “The Don” Bradman on his birth anniversary. He would have scored a 110 today if alive, and to commemorate the legend’s birth anniversary, the Google doodle is up to remind you of his greatness.

The doodle depicts an animated version of Bradman hitting a stroke against the backdrop of a tapered cricket pitch. Bradman was born on August 27, 1908 in Cootamundra, Australia and is considered to be one of the greatest batsmen of all times. His unfathomable batting average of 99.94 in Test cricket matches can be called one of his biggest achievements in this sport. Bradman had made 12 Test double-hundreds with a high score of 334 against England. With an average of 95.14, he had scored a surprising 28,067 runs in domestic cricket and had smashed 117 centuries with a high score of 452 (not out).

He needed just four runs in his final innings to earn a test batting average of 100, but was dismissed on the second ball for a duck by England spinner Eric Hollies in 1948. Apart from batting, he also bowled leg-break and took two Test wickets while in first-class cricket, he took 36 wickets with a best of three for 35.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too paid homage to the Australian legend on his social media page.