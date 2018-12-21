Cricket Sourav Ganguly advices Virat Kohli on dealing with Nathan Lyon Debanu Das December 21 2018, 1.06 am December 21 2018, 1.06 am

You must’ve heard the name Nathan Lyon being mentioned on the news over the past couple of weeks. The Australian off-spinner has been a bane for Indian batsmen, picking up key wickets and choking runs whenever he was brought in. His efforts won him the Man of the Match award, even on a pitch which was considered to be a fast bowler’s delight. Though India failed to find a solution to Lyon’s spell, former India captain Sourav Ganguly (a major threat to spinners during his day) has a suggestion for Virat Kohli and his boys.

Ganguly asked the team to come up with an aggressive policy against Lyon. “They have shown him too much respect by defending a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump. Instead, I feel they should attack him more and look to build towards at least a total in excess of 300-350,” said Dada to India TV, adding that he thought about sending a text to Kohli, but hasn’t done it yet. “There is no doubt that Nathan Lyon is a great spinner but so were Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan and Graeme Swann."

Lots of talk going around in media specially Australian .. watch out for india against this australia ..still two tests to go and india can win both.. don’t go too far ahead everyone @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 19, 2018

The last Test match at Perth’s new Optus Stadium saw a lot of banter on the pitch. Virat Kohli and the boys were very chirpy when Australia was batting. The hosts returned the treatment when India came out to bat. While many criticised India’s aggression saying that is not how we play the game, some even stood by Virat. Former cricketer Zaheer Khan told NDTV, “When you talk about Virat Kohli, you talk about his fighting spirit, you talk about his drive, and if that has got him success then he should stick to that." Clearly, there are fans of an aggressive Kohli.