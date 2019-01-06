Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have a connection with these Panthers

Whenever we talk about opening pairs in Cricketing history, former Indian batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly will dominate the discussion. The two players, who started opening for India in the late ’90s, were no less than a terror to the opposition teams. The left-hand-right-hand combination batting duo has many records to their name. A sanctuary in Bengal housed another kind of duo, also named Sachin and Sourav.

It was Sourav Ganguly who took to the microblogging site and shared an article with everyone about the incident which has now gone viral on the social media. The article read as “There are two Leopards, named after Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin escaped from the Safari Park and then returned on his own. Last line of the article: "Sachin feels comfortable with Sourav Ganguly (to open the Innings)".

Looks like not just the real-life Sachin Sourav but that of the animal world, too, can’t live without each other and since Sachin was missing his buddy Sourav, he decided to join him again. Back in the ’90s and later on in the early 2000s, it was a delight to see the two batting legendsand we miss the two now.

Talking about Master Blaster and Dada’s records, the two opened the innings for India between 1996-2007 and in 136 innings with an average of 49.32, they have scored 6609 runs with 258 runs being their highest score. The two in the process share 21 century and 23 half-century partnership stands, a world record in its own way.