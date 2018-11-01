Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have THIS in common

It is not what you thinking! One may say that the captaincy of Indian cricket team is the common ‘element’ between Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. But there’s one more thing that binds them together. Apart from the being the captain, there’s one more thing that they have in common and it is their highest ODI score. Ironically, Ganguly, Dhoni and Kohli have the same score in ODIs so far.

In 1999, Ganguly scored 183 runs against Sri Lanka and India won the match. In 2005, MS Dhoni repeated the history. He too scored 183 runs in a match against Sri Lanka and yes, we won the match. Then in 2012, Virat Kohli scored 183 runs against Pakistan in a match, which remains the highest in his career in ODIs so far. Now isn’t that interesting?

For ODIs, Ganguly was the captain of the team from 1999 to 2005. Dhoni started his captaincy in 2007 and then continued to be one till 2013. Virat took over from him and is currently serving as the team India’s captain.

We wonder if Ganguly, Dhoni and Kohli even know that they have something like this in common apart from being the captain of the team.