Cricket Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea within three months

It’s a good day to be S Sreesanth. The Supreme Court, on Friday, lifted the ban imposed by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on the cricketer for his alleged involvement with an instance of spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League of 2013. The Supreme Court has now suggested that the BCCI reconsider their take on Sreesanth and come up with a decision within the next three months. Judges Ashok Bhushan and KM Joseph, after considering the fact that Sreesanth was away from the sport for five long years, decided to set the ban aside.

The 36-year-old cricketer filed a plea challenging the ban. He also accused the Delhi Police of unfairly extracting a confession out of him about the fixing incident. "In the context of facts and manner in which these things have happened, this court should consider that it (life ban on Sreesanth by BCCI) is unfair. He has suffered for the last five-six years. People want him to play cricket. He was extremely loyal to BCCI," advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing in favour of Sreesanth, told the bench.

Sreesanth, who was a part of Rajasthan Royals, was arrested along with teammates Ankit Chavan and Ajit Chandila, following which they faced a lifetime ban. "The team (Rajasthan Royals) and its owners were banned for two years only. It is completely unfair that this (life ban) has happened with him (Sreesanth)," Khurshid reportedly said.

He also said that it was not established whether a match-fixing took place during the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings XI match in Mohali in May 2013, at all and that the cricketer received any money was also not proven.

Whether Sreesanth's cricketing career will resurge now lies in the hands of the BCCI.