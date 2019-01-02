Cricket Sreesanth claims he can give young cricketers a run for their money, if he plays again Murtuza Nullwala January 02 2019, 5.56 pm January 02 2019, 5.56 pm

A few years ago, Sreesanth was a big name in the world of cricket. In 2007 Twenty20 World Cup, it was Sreesanth who held on to the catch in the last over that made Pakistan lose the game and our country win. But then, after being accused of spot-fixing in IPL, he has been banned from playing. Recently, while talking to TOI, Sree stated that if the ban on him is lifted, he can give young cricketers a run for their money.

He said, “I totally deserve a chance to play club cricket so that I at least get to prove my fitness levels and play for the Kerala cricket team. If my ban is lifted and I get to play for six months, I will give a lot of youngsters a run for their money.” Sreesanth, once again became the talk of the town when he came on the reality show Bigg Boss 12. During his stay in the BB house, Sree wished that he got a chance to play for the Indian cricket team once again.

Well, let’s see if he will get a chance to play for Indian team again or not. While he was away from the field, Sreesanth was trying his hands on acting and starred in Aksar 2 and Cabaret. The former released in 2017 and the latter will have its digital premiere on Zee5 Original.