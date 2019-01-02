image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
Aksar 2BanBigg Boss 12cabaretcricketIPLsportssreesanth
nextRishabh Pant is so famous for his sledging that even the Australian PM knows him
ALSO READ

Cabaret trailer: Sreesanth's digital innings begin with a flawless Richa Chadha

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar’s victory didn’t go well with former winner, Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar wins the trophy but Twitter is not happy!